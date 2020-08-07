Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 75 – August 2020

Overview:

As of the end of August, conditions are generally favourable for wheat, maize, rice, and soybeans. Winter Wheat harvesting is ongoing in the northern hemisphere while in early vegetative development in the southern hemisphere. Spring wheat conditions are favourable. For maize, conditions are generally favourable albeit for minor areas of concern in Ukraine, US, and China. Rice conditions are generally favourable except for in Indonesia and southern Viet Nam. Soybean conditions are generally favourable with some dryness in Ukraine.