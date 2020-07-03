Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 74 – July 2020

Overview:

As of the end of June, conditions are generally favourable for maize, rice, and soybeans while mixed for wheat. Conditions remain mixed for winter wheat in Argentina, the EU, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine. Spring wheat conditions are favourable. For maize, conditions are generally favourable except for dryness in parts of southern Brazil. Rice conditions are generally favourable except for in Indonesia due to earlier in season dry conditions that have delayed harvest of wetseason rice and sowing of dry-season rice. Soybean conditions are generally favourable as harvest wraps up in the southern hemisphere and the season progresses in the northern hemisphere.