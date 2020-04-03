Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 71 – April 2020

Overview:

As of the end of March, conditions are mixed for rice and soybeans while generally favourable for wheat and maize. In the Northern Hemisphere, winter wheat is emerging from dormancy under generally favourable conditions with some mixed conditions in Europe, southern Ukraine, and southern Russia. In the Southern Hemisphere, maize is under generally favourable conditions for both the spring and summer planted crops with only dry conditions in southern Brazil. Rice in Southeast Asia is under watch to poor conditions due to prolonged dry conditions during the season. In the Southern Hemisphere, soybean conditions are a mix of conditions ranging from exceptional to poor.