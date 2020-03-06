Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 70 – March 2020

Overview:

As of the end of February, conditions are mixed for rice, while generally favourable for wheat, maize, and soybeans. In the Northern Hemisphere, winter wheat is in dormancy under generally favourable conditions with some winter kill vulnerability in Europe, southern Ukraine, and southern Russian Federation. In the Southern Hemisphere, maize is under favourable conditions across Brazil and Argentina for both spring and summer planted crops. Rice in Southeast Asia is under watch conditions due to continued dry conditions. In the Southern Hemisphere, soybean conditions are favourable.