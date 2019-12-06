06 Dec 2019

Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 68 – December 2019

Report
from GEOGLAM
Published on 06 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.36 MB)

Overview:

As of the end of November, conditions are mixed for wheat, maize, and rice, while favourable for soybeans. In the Northern Hemisphere, spring wheat harvest is wrapping up while winter wheat is in early vegetative stage heading into dormancy. In the Southern hemisphere, wheat conditions remain mixed in Australia, Argentina, and South Africa. Maize harvest is wrapping up under mixed conditions in western Europe and the northern US. Meanwhile, the sowing of spring-crop maize is ongoing in South America. Rice in Asia is under mixed conditions with some adverse conditions across Southeast Asia. Soybean harvest is wrapping up under generally favourable conditions in the Northern Hemisphere and sowing in the Southern Hemisphere under favourable conditions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.