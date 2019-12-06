Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 68 – December 2019

Overview:

As of the end of November, conditions are mixed for wheat, maize, and rice, while favourable for soybeans. In the Northern Hemisphere, spring wheat harvest is wrapping up while winter wheat is in early vegetative stage heading into dormancy. In the Southern hemisphere, wheat conditions remain mixed in Australia, Argentina, and South Africa. Maize harvest is wrapping up under mixed conditions in western Europe and the northern US. Meanwhile, the sowing of spring-crop maize is ongoing in South America. Rice in Asia is under mixed conditions with some adverse conditions across Southeast Asia. Soybean harvest is wrapping up under generally favourable conditions in the Northern Hemisphere and sowing in the Southern Hemisphere under favourable conditions.