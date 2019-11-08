08 Nov 2019

Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 67 – November 2019

Overview:

As of the end of October, conditions are mixed for wheat and rice, while generally favourable for maize and soybeans. In the Northern Hemisphere, spring wheat harvest is wrapping up while winter wheat is in early development before winter dormancy. In the Southern hemisphere, wheat conditions remain mixed in Australia, Argentina, and South Africa. Maize harvest is wrapping up under generally favourable conditions with spot areas of concern in western Europe and in parts of the US. Meanwhile, the sowing of the spring-crop is beginning in South America. Rice in Asia is under mixed conditions with some adverse conditions across all Southeast Asia countries.
Soybean harvest is wrapping up under generally favourable conditions in the Northern Hemisphere while sowing in the Southern Hemisphere.

