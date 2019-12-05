Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 45 – December 2019

Overview:

In East Africa, harvest is underway for main season cereals in the north of the subregion and production prospects are favourable, except in South Sudan. In the south of the subregion, heavy rains in October through November benefited crop establishment and development but triggered floods, which will likely result in localized crop production shortfalls. In West Africa, harvest of main season sorghum and millet will finish in December across the Sahel and conditions are generally favourable. In the Middle East and North Africa, planting of winter wheat crops has started and conditions are favourable except in part of the northwest where below-average rainfall has delayed planting. In Southern Africa, winter wheat harvest is complete and below-average yields resulted in Zimbabwe, Lesotho, parts of South Africa. Planting of the main season cereals for harvest in 2020 has started across the region with some concerns due to carryover dry conditions, high temperatures and below-average rainfall forecasts. In Central and South Asia, winter cereal crops are favourable despite slightly drier than average weather conditions. In Southeast Asia, wet-season rice harvest is nearing completion and final production is estimated to be slightly below-average across the region due to early season drought damage in June and July, followed by flood damage after August. In Central America and the Caribbean, Segunda season crops are showing normal development due to above-average and well-distributed rainfall across most areas.