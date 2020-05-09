Crop calendars and recommended actions during the Covid-19 outbreak in the Africa region

Key messages:

• Analyzing crop calendars indicates that production tasks need to be carefully assessed in order to establish if there will be disruptions at this level.

• Efforts should be undertaken for inputs and seeds to arrive on time for core agricultural activities.

• Harvested staple and high value crops need to find their way to the downstream links of the supply chain and local and urban markets.

• Focus should be given to collection centers and to resolve logistics and transportation constraints

• Measures must be in place to support processing firms’ especially SMEs.

• Ministries would need to coordinate safety protocols and measures and inform about the severity of the health challenges while trying to maintain operation in food systems.