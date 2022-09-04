Criteria for validation of elimination of viral hepatitis B and C: report of 7 country pilots

Overview

A series of country pilots (Brazil, Egypt, Georgia, Mongolia, Rwanda, Thailand and United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) of the elimination criteria across the six WHO regions was undertaken during 2021–2022. The main objective was to conduct a practical assessment and evaluate the feasibility of accurately measuring the impact and programmatic targets for hepatitis elimination as established by the WHO Interim guidance for country validation of viral hepatitis elimination.

Specific objectives included the evaluation of national capacity to generate relevant data to measure progress towards elimination, obtain country feedback on the validation tools, assess different measurement approaches and proposed processes, promote country readiness for validation, and explore key validation questions that remain unresolved.

This brief report summarizes the key lessons learned from these country pilots, advice for future elimination guidance and next steps. This report includes country profiles to highlight key data inputs and sources and outlines country progress towards elimination.