CrisisWatch March 2022

Global Overview March 2022

Our monthly conflict tracker warns of six conflict risks in April.

With about ten million people already on the move, Ukraine could see yet more intense destruction and displacement as Russia presses on amid stiff resistance.

Hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone -- that saw the first use of heavy weapons since the 2020 war in March -- could intensify further.

Libya's political crisis could turn violent again as the two rival governments compete for control of the state's resources, putting the 2020 ceasefire at risk.

Rising tensions in Israel-Palestine could peak ahead of April religious holidays -- risking a wider confrontation -- following deadly violence in March that killed at least twenty.

North Korea repeatedly tested components of a military reconnaissance satellite in March, indicating a potential provocative space launch in the coming weeks.