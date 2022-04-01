World + 67 more
CrisisWatch March 2022
Attachments
Global Overview March 2022
Our monthly conflict tracker warns of six conflict risks in April.
With about ten million people already on the move, Ukraine could see yet more intense destruction and displacement as Russia presses on amid stiff resistance.
Hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone -- that saw the first use of heavy weapons since the 2020 war in March -- could intensify further.
Libya's political crisis could turn violent again as the two rival governments compete for control of the state's resources, putting the 2020 ceasefire at risk.
Rising tensions in Israel-Palestine could peak ahead of April religious holidays -- risking a wider confrontation -- following deadly violence in March that killed at least twenty.
North Korea repeatedly tested components of a military reconnaissance satellite in March, indicating a potential provocative space launch in the coming weeks.
Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing a no-confidence vote on 4 April, the most serious test case to his premiership to date, which could fuel further political instability in Pakistan.
CrisisWatch also highlights deteriorations in 18 countries or conflict situations in March.
In the Sahel region, Burkina Faso faced a surge in jihadist violence, notably in its northern Sahel region after a period of relative calm. Mali saw deadly clashes between jihadists and 2015 peace agreement signatory groups in the north east, which killed hundreds. Jihadist groups stepped up attacks in Niger's Tillabery and Diffa regions.
Elsewhere, Sri Lanka witnessed an unprecedented outburst of public anger in the capital Colombo amid a worsening economic crisis. El Salvador saw its deadliest gang violence in a day with 62 people killed in 24 hours. Tit-for-tat attacks between Iran and Israel signalled a new willingness to openly target each other, raising regional security worries.
Aside from the scores of conflict situations we usually assess, we tracked notable developments in: Indonesia, Mauritania, Northern Ireland and Senegal.