CrisisWatch March 2021

Global Overview

CrisisWatch highlights deteriorations in nine countries and conflict areas in March.

  • In Mozambique, Islamist insurgents launched a major attack on the strategic port town of Palma in the far north, leaving scores dead and triggering a mass exodus.

  • A spate of jihadist attacks in Niger killed over 200 civilians, while authorities foiled a coup attempt ahead of President-elect Mohamed Bazoum’s inauguration on 2 April.

  • Mass protests continued against the military coup in Myanmar as security forces ramped up their deadly crackdown on demonstrators. More than 500 civilians have been killed since 1 February.

  • In Brazil, political tensions peaked as the rift deepened between President Jair Bolsonaro and the military, while the COVID-19 pandemic spiralled out of control.

  • The conflict escalated in Ukraine’s east as the Donbas ceasefire faced growing strains with over twenty killed.

Our monthly conflict tracker also highlights improvements in four locations in March.

  • In a major step forward for Libya’s peace process, a unified government, the first in over seven years, received a vote of confidence and assumed power.

  • The ceasefire along the Line of Control which divides Pakistan and Indian-administered Kashmir held as rhetoric cooled between the sides.

  • Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan struck a deal to resolve longstanding border disputes.

In this month’s CrisisWatch, aside from the 70+ conflict situations we regularly follow, we have tracked notable developments in: Bolivia, Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Nile Waters, Northern Ireland, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, Senegal and U.S.-Russia.

