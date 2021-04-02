World + 19 more
CrisisWatch March 2021
Attachments
Global Overview
CrisisWatch highlights deteriorations in nine countries and conflict areas in March.
In Mozambique, Islamist insurgents launched a major attack on the strategic port town of Palma in the far north, leaving scores dead and triggering a mass exodus.
A spate of jihadist attacks in Niger killed over 200 civilians, while authorities foiled a coup attempt ahead of President-elect Mohamed Bazoum’s inauguration on 2 April.
Mass protests continued against the military coup in Myanmar as security forces ramped up their deadly crackdown on demonstrators. More than 500 civilians have been killed since 1 February.
In Brazil, political tensions peaked as the rift deepened between President Jair Bolsonaro and the military, while the COVID-19 pandemic spiralled out of control.
The conflict escalated in Ukraine’s east as the Donbas ceasefire faced growing strains with over twenty killed.
Our monthly conflict tracker also highlights improvements in four locations in March.
In a major step forward for Libya’s peace process, a unified government, the first in over seven years, received a vote of confidence and assumed power.
The ceasefire along the Line of Control which divides Pakistan and Indian-administered Kashmir held as rhetoric cooled between the sides.
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan struck a deal to resolve longstanding border disputes.
In this month’s CrisisWatch, aside from the 70+ conflict situations we regularly follow, we have tracked notable developments in: Bolivia, Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Nile Waters, Northern Ireland, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, Senegal and U.S.-Russia.