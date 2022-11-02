CrisisWatch Global Overview: November Alerts and October Trends 2022

Our monthly conflict tracker highlights one conflict resolution opportunity and four conflict risks in November.

Ethiopia ’s federal and Tigray leaders met in South Africa for urgent peace talks. Absent an immediate cessation of hostilities, military offensives could result in mass atrocities against Tigray’s civilians in the coming weeks.

The postponement of Somaliland ’s presidential election risks turning a months-long dispute over the electoral calendar into a wider crisis as the opposition has vowed it will not recognise incumbent President Bihi after 13 November.

Political tensions escalated in Pakistan as former Prime Minister Imran Khan began a protest march set to reach the capital Islamabad in early November, which could lead to further violent unrest.

In Yemen, the UN-mediated truce remained stuck in limbo after warring parties failed to agree to an extension, raising the risk of Huthi regional attacks and a return to front-line fighting.

CrisisWatch spotlighted deteriorations in seven countries in October.

Intercommunal clashes erupted in Sudan ’s Blue Nile state, killing hundreds and forcing thousands more to flee.

In Chad, authorities violently repressed countrywide protests against the extension of the transition period to civilian rule, leaving at least 60 dead and hundreds more injured.

Resistance forces in Myanmar staged deadly attacks on the regime, which clashed heavily with the Arakan Army in Rakhine State and Karen armed groups in the country’s south east.

Russia stepped up its offensive in Ukraine by launching a series of strikes on cities and civilian infrastructure, which appear aimed at worsening living conditions as winter approaches.

In Syria’s north west, Hei’at Tahrir al-Sham’s (HTS) advance into areas under the control of Türkiye-backed groups led to deadly clashes, upsetting the fragile status quo and risking a broader escalatory cycle of violence.

We also highlighted two improvements. Lebanon and Israel signed a maritime border deal, defusing a potential flashpoint, and Iraq’s parliament elected a new president, breaking a year-long political deadlock and paving the way for a new government.

Aside from the scores of conflict situations we usually assess, we tracked notable developments in October in Benin, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Djibouti, Ecuador, Moldova and Papua New Guinea.