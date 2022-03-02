CrisisWatch February 2022

Global Overview February 2022

Our monthly conflict tracker warns of four confl**ict risks** and one resolution opportunity inMarch.

Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee. As Russian forces continue their assault in the face of resistance, the conflict could further intensify, with major repercussions beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Marathon negotiations involving Iran, the U.S. and other world powersreached an inflection point that will determine whether the 2015 nuclear dealis revived or collapses.

After Libya’s eastern-based parliament announced it had appointed a new prime minister and approved his cabinet, the country faces a high risk of institutional division with two rival governments vying for power.