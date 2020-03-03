CrisisWatch February 2020

The new edition of Crisis Group’s monthly conflict tracker highlights deteriorations in February in fifteen countries, including an escalation of fighting in Syria’s Idlib between Russian-backed regime forces on one side and rebels and Turkish forces on the other. In DR Congo’s east, a brutal militia expanded its reach leaving over 60 civilians dead in Ituri province alone, and deadly Hindu-Muslim violence erupted in India’s capital New Delhi.

CrisisWatch notes improvements in three conflict situations, including major breakthroughs toward advancing peace in Afghanistan and South Sudan.

Looking ahead to March, we warn that violence could intensify further in Yemen’s north as the Huthis seek to sustain their counteroffensive against government forces as well as cross-border attacks into Saudi Arabia. We fear that fighting could also escalate in Somalia between federal government troops and forces loyal to the leadership of Jubaland state.