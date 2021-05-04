CrisisWatch April 2021

Global Overview

CrisisWatch highlights three conflict risks and one resolution opportunity in May.

In Chad , fighting could escalate as rebels pledge to continue their advance toward the capital N’Djamena after President Déby’s death.

Recent high-intensity Taliban attacks in Afghanistan could signal the group is gearing up for an offensive beyond 1 May.

Somalia ’s stalled electoral process is likely to trigger further deadly fighting in its capital Mogadishu.

Direct talks between Iranian and Saudi officials could deepen in the coming weeks, presenting a chance to de-escalate regional tensions.

Our monthly conflict tracker warns of deteriorations in 14 countries and conflict areas in April.

Violence further intensified across Nigeria , notably in Borno and Zamfara states, leaving hundreds killed and tens of thousands displaced.

In Ethiopia , intercommunal clashes escalated in several regions, notably in the Amhara region and in the Afar-Somali disputed area.

Tensions between Caracas and Bogotá grew as Venezuela ’s military and Colombian guerrilla groups clashed at the border.

Maoist militants in India launched their deadliest ambush on security forces in four years.

Fighting flared on the** Kyrgz-Tajik **border, killing dozens.

We also note improvements in** Georgia**, where EU- and U.S.-facilitated talks ended the months-long political crisis, and in **Tanzania, **where newly inaugurated President Suluhu signalled her willingness to open up the political space.

Aside from the 70+ conflict situations we regularly follow, we have also tracked notable developments in: Benin,** Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil**, Indonesia,** Jordan, Moldova, the Nile Waters, Northern Ireland and Saudi Arabia.**