05 Jul 2019

CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 5 July 2019

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project
05 Jul 2019

Libya

On the night of 2 July, two airstrikes hit the Tajoura detention centre (DC) in the outskirts of Tripoli, killing at least 53 people, including six children, and wounding 130 more. Casualties are expected to rise as bodies are still being recovered from the rubble. Before the attack, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) had shared the GPS coordinates of the DC with the parties to the conflict to ensure the safety of civilians. At the time of the airstrikes, over 600 migrants and refugees were inside the DC, including 120 male Africans in the part that was hit. Migrants and refugees trying to flee after the first strike were reportedly fired upon by guards. As of 3 July, the remaining migrants and refugees in the Tjaoura DC have not been relocated. Fighting in Tripoli between the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the opposing Government of National Accord (GNA) escalated in April. Migrants and refugees in Tripoli have been particularly impacted by the conflict due to their vulnerable status. To date, some 3,800 migrants and refugees remain detained in government-run centres in and around the frontlines in Tripoli.

Lebanon

The Lebanese army demolished at least 20 refugee homes in three settlements in Arsal on 1 July, following the decision by Lebanon's Higher Defense Council to take down all "semi-permanent structures" built by Syrian refugees using materials other than timber and plastic sheeting. While the number of refugees currently living in such structures is unclear, thousands of families are likely to be affected by the decision. The developments come amid heightening tensions between the Syrian refugee population and the Lebanese host community. Hostilities towards Syrian refugees, including raids, evictions, imposed curfews, harassments and arrests, have increased significantly over the past months.

