CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 2 August 2019

Honduras

Central America has been experiencing an outbreak of dengue fever since April 2019.

The highest number is reported in Nicaragua with nearly 50,000 suspected cases (1,862 laboratory confirmed) and Honduras with 33,840 suspected cases, including 8,660 for severe dengue and 150 deaths as of 29 July.

In Honduras, 26 (out of 32) public hospitals are reportedly overrun by the volumes of cases and the Government does not rule out the possibility of accommodating patients in public schools. PAHO/ WHO estimates that the outbreak is near to reaching its peak, placing more importance on effective awareness and sanitation campaigns.

The Government of El Salvador and Guatemala, which have reported 8,800 and 8,300 cases respectively, declared their health infrastructures currently have sufficient response capacity.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the infection causes flu symptoms and sometimes evolves into a life-threatening condition called severe dengue.

Nepal

Heavy rainfall since 11 July has triggered flooding and landslides across south-eastern and central Nepal.

Eleven districts in Province 1, 2 and 3 are worst hit. More than 410,000 people have been affected, 117 people died, 80 have been injured and 38 are still missing. An estimated 55,000 people have been displaced and are taking shelter in community buildings, schools or among relatives; the displaced population is gradually returning home.

Preliminary findings report safe drinking water and sanitation, shelter, food, medicines and NFI as immediate needs for the affected population. WASH infrastructure has been severely damaged, with 50,000 water points contaminated and 43,000 latrines unusable, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases. The flood impact on nutrition has not yet been completely assessed. As of result of the flooding, food security has impacted some 177,000 people, including 80,000 most in need of assistance.

As the monsoon season in Nepal is expected to last until the end of August, new instances of flooding and landslides in the affected areas would worsen humanitarian needs in the region.

Syria

Violence in northwest Syria continues as air raids on civilian targets such as schools, hospitals, markets and shops intensified as of mid-July.

The Syrian regime called a ceasefire on 1 August which has halted the airstrikes since. However, daily attacks in the last three weeks have had a severe impact on civilians as the humanitarian situation in northern Hama, southern Idleb and western Aleppo is deteriorating rapidly.

At least a hundred civilians have been killed in the latest round of airstrikes since mid-July. The total number of civilian casualties since the start of the escalation late April ranges between 450 and 700 people. Some 440,000 people have been forced to flee their homes, most of whom have sought shelter near the Turkish border in densely populated areas where humanitarian response is over-stretched. Those left behind are often the most vulnerable who lack the economic means or physical ability to flee.

Humanitarian access has become increasingly restricted due to insecurity. Humanitarian conditions in northwest Syria are dire and needs are mounting.

