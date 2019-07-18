CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 18 July 2019

DRC

On 14 July, the first Ebola case was detected in Goma, the economic hub of Nord Kivu and home to 1.2 million people located on the shores of Lake Kivu at the Rwandan border. After cross-border transmissions to Uganda on 11 June, the spread to this high-risk location was regarded as a major threshold, making it harder to contain the disease. On 17 June, WHO declared the current outbreak a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC). Although not currently planned, the declaration could lead to restrictions on trade and travel, which could further fuel backlash against the response and have notable effects for the population on both sides of the borders. Trade, labour and family ties see tens of thousands of people crossing the borders between DRC, Uganda and Rwanda every day. As of 17 July, 2,522 confirmed and suspected cases and 1,698 related deaths (CFR 67%) have been recorded.

India

Incessant rainfall and rising river water levels in the onset of the monsoon season have led to severe flooding in India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmarsince early July. Flooding and landslides have caused severe damages to agricultural land and infrastructure. In the worst affected Assam and Bihar state of India, more than 8.6 million people are affected and at least 257,000 people are sheltered in camps. In Bangladesh, more than 4.7 million are affected, particularly in northern, north-eastern and south-eastern parts of the country. Needs are estimated to be particularly high among more than 22,800 refugees affected by the floods in the camps in Cox’s Bazar. In Nepal, floods and landslides are affected some 350,000 people in provinces 1, 2 and 3 with some 77,000 people displaced to public spaces or in the open. Priority urgent needs include drinking water, hygiene and food assistance and temporary shelter, as well as shelter materials once flood waters recede. Food security and livelihoods will be impacted in the medium to long-term.

Sudan

4,000 households (around 24,000 people) in El Kuma, North Darfur, were affected by floods following heavy rains on 10 July. 500 houses and 1,000 latrines were completely damaged. WASH needs are very high as access to safe drinking water is challenging due to non-functioning water points. One health center and WASH facilities in three schools were damaged too.

