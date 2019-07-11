CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 11 July 2019

Bangladesh

Heavy rains have intensified since the beginning of July, affecting at least 22,800 Rohingya refugees across all 34 camps in Cox’s Bazar. Two people have died, and 17 others were injured.

Massive deforestation and high soil erosion have enhanced the **probability of landslides and flooding **affecting camp residents...

Colombia

Armed clashes between the ELN, EPL and other organized armed groups in Norte de Santander since beginning of June have displaced up to 800 people from La Playa municipality, who are currently in a situation of confinement due to mobility restrictions.

This situation is hampering access to basic goods and services, like food, livelihoods and medical care. Protection needs are very high...

Somalia

At least 25 people have reportedly been killed and 30 wounded in clan clashes in Sanaag, northern Somalia. Fighting between militias from two clans in El Afweyn and Dud Arale districts occurred on 7 and 8 of July.

Inter-clan conflict in Somalia often results in forced displacement however it is unclear if this most recent clash has led to displacement...

