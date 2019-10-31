31 Oct 2019

CrisisInSight Humanitarian Access Overview: A snapshot of the most challenging contexts (October 2019)

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project
Published on 31 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (974.93 KB)

Key findings:

  • Eritrea, Syria, and Yemen are the countries with the most critical access constraints.

  • More than 20 countries are facing high or very high access constraints.

  • Bangladesh, Cameroon, Mali, Niger, and Sudan are the countries where access has deteriorated the most since our last access report released in May 2019.

  • Physical constraints and restriction of access to services are the most common access challenges.

Introduction

ACAPS Humanitarian Access Overview provides a snapshot of the contexts where humanitarian action faces the biggest constraints

ACAPS analysts scored each context on nine variables in order to rank and compare humanitarian access worldwide. Crisis affected populations in about 60 countries are not getting the humanitarian assistance they need due to access constraints.

Eight new countries were included in the ranking since the last ACAPS Humanitarian Access report released in May 2019. Among the indicators, ‘Physical constraints’ and ‘Restrictions and obstruction to services and assistance’ are the most common challenges.

This report presents the score boards for all the countries assessed. Narratives are provided only for countries with high, very high, or extreme constraints.

Methodology

Our methodology groups 9 indicators under 3 dimensions:

  1. Access of people in need to humanitarian aid comprised of 2 indicators:

    • Denial of humanitarian needs

    • Restriction of access to services and assistance

  2. Access of humanitarian actors to affected population comprised of 4 indicators:

    • Impediments to entry into country

    • Restriction of movement

    • Interference with humanitarian activities

    • Violence against personnel, facilities and assets

  3. Security and physical constraints comprised of 3 indicators:

    • Ongoing insecurity/hostilities affecting humanitarian assistance • Presence of UXO and mines • Physical constraints Each indicator is given a score from 0 to 3 and marked ‘X’ where there was a lack of information.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.