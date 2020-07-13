CrisisInSight Humanitarian Access Overview: A snapshot of the most challenging contexts (July 2020)

Introduction

ACAPS Humanitarian Access Overview provides a snapshot of the most challenging contexts worldwide

This report centers upon countries in which ACAPS had identified humanitarian crises. The analysis includes focused narrative and analysis on the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the different aspects of humanitarian access. In response to the pandemic, governments and civilians around the world have implemented measures aiming to contain the spread of the virus. In addition to humanitarian access constraints, these measures have presented challenges both for crisis-affected populations to access aid and for humanitarian organisations to operate. ACAPS tracks the implementation of government measures in response to COVID-19 (ACAPS 2020). While many measures, such as lockdowns, border closures, or social distancing, challenged humanitarian access, in some contexts humanitarian exemptions were granted by authorities to ensure aid delivery (ACAPS 26/05/2020).

Key findings

• Crisis-affected populations in more than 50 countries are not getting the humanitarian assistance they need due to access constraints.

• Five new countries (Costa Rica, Iran, Jordan, Mexico, Vanuatu) were included in the ranking since the last ACAPS Humanitarian Access report released in October 2019.

• “Restriction of movement within the country” and “Physical environment (obstacles related to terrain, climate, lack of infrastructure)” were the most common challenges identified.

• Over the past months, Access of People in Need to Aid is the condition that deteriorated the most worldwide. • COVID-19 pandemic mainly influenced people’s access to services and assistance, humanitarian actors’ access to the country and their capacity to move within territories of a country.