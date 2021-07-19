CrisisInSight Humanitarian Access Overview (July 2021)

INTRODUCTION

ACAPS Humanitarian Access Overview provides a snapshot of the most challenging contexts for humanitarian access

ACAPS analysts considered nine variables to rank and compare humanitarian access levels worldwide. Crisis-affected populations in more than 60 countries are not receiving the humanitarian assistance they need because of access constraints.

Seven new countries – Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal,

Spain, and Timor-Leste – have entered the ranking since the last Humanitarian Access Overview, released in December 2020.

Among the indicators, ‘restrictions and obstruction to services and assistance’ and ‘physical and environmental constraints’ are the most common challenges.

This report includes scoreboards for all the countries assessed (see page five).

Analytical narratives are provided only for countries scored between levels 3–5 (i.e. high, very high, and extreme constraints).