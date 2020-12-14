CrisisInSight Humanitarian Access Overview (December 2020)

INTRODUCTION

ACAPS Humanitarian Access Overview provides a snapshot of the most challenging contexts for humanitarian access

Crisis-affected populations in more than 60 countries are not getting the humanitarian assistance they need because of access constraints. Four new countries – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Eswatini, and Vietnam – have entered the ranking since the last ACAPS Humanitarian Access report, released in July 2020.

Among the indicators, ‘physical constraints’ and ‘restrictions and obstruction to services and assistance’ are the most common challenges.

ACAPS analysts considered nine variables to rank and compare humanitarian access levels worldwide. This report presents the score boards (see page five) for all the countries assessed.

Analytical narratives are provided only for countries scored between levels 3 to 5 – i.e. those classified as having high, very high, or extreme constraints.