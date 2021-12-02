Crisis Watch November 2021

Our monthly conflict tracker warns of three conflict risks in December.

The Huthis could attack or lay siege to Yemen’s Marib city after the group tightened its grip in surrounding areas and Saudi-led coalition-aligned troops withdrew from the Red Sea coast.

Rival forces in Libya could mobilise around the 24 December polls amid a lack of consensus on the electoral framework and disputes over some presidential candidates’ eligibility.

Russia’s military build-up along Ukraine’s border increased domestic and international concerns about a potential invasion and renewed armed conflict in the east.

CrisisWatch also highlights deteriorations in twelve countries and conflict situations in November.

Fighting erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan along their international border, killing at least a dozen soldiers on both sides.

In El Salvador, President Bukele deployed the military in response to a surge in gang-related violence, while relations with the U.S. deteriorated further.

Tensions escalated in Western Sahara after Algeria and the Polisario Front independence movement accused Morocco of killing civilians in possible drone attacks.

Jihadists in Burkina Faso launched the deadliest attack on security forces since 2015.

Tensions between Belarus and Western governments intensified as Minsk fomented a migration crisis with thousands seeking entry into the EU stranded at the Polish border amid dire humanitarian conditions.

In the Solomon Islands, an anti-government protest in the capital Honiara degenerated into days of unrest that killed at least three people.

Aside from the 70+ conflict situations we regularly assess, we tracked notable developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina.