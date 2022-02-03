World + 14 more

Crisis Watch January 2022

Our monthly conflict tracker warns of two conflict risks in February.

  • Amid heightened U.S.-Russia tensions, Moscow continued its military build-up along Ukraine’s border and planned military exercises with Belarus that will run until 20 February.

  • The end of Prime Minister Henry’s mandate on 7 February could spark violence and further instability in Haiti.

CrisisWatch also highlights deteriorations in 13 countries and conflict situations in January.

  • In Myanmar, deadly fighting between the Tatmadaw and resistance forces escalated sharply in Kayah State in the south east.

  • Localised protests in Kazakhstan over raised fuel prices turned into nationwide rioting that security forces heavily repressed, killing over 200 people.

  • Armed groups stepped-up their attacks on Colombia’s security forces across the country and clashed with each other over control of illegal economies at the border with Venezuela, killing over 50.

  • Authorities intensified air strikes on armed groups in Nigeria’s north, notably in Zamfara state, as criminal violence killed scores across the North West and North Central zones.

  • A military coup ousted President Kaboré in **Burkina Faso **amid public anger at widespread jihadist violence.

  • In Syria, the Islamic State conducted its largest attack since 2019, killing dozens and displacing thousands of people.

Aside from the 70+ conflict situations we regularly assess, we track in January notable developments in Benin, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Senegal, the United Arab Emirates and U.S.-Russia relations.

