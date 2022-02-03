Crisis Watch January 2022

Our monthly conflict tracker warns of two conflict risks in February.

The end of Prime Minister Henry’s mandate on 7 February could spark violence and further instability in Haiti.

Amid heightened U.S.-Russia tensions, Moscow continued its military build-up along Ukraine ’s border and planned military exercises with Belarus that will run until 20 February.

CrisisWatch also highlights deteriorations in 13 countries and conflict situations in January.

In Myanmar, deadly fighting between the Tatmadaw and resistance forces escalated sharply in Kayah State in the south east.

Localised protests in Kazakhstan over raised fuel prices turned into nationwide rioting that security forces heavily repressed, killing over 200 people.

Armed groups stepped-up their attacks on Colombia’s security forces across the country and clashed with each other over control of illegal economies at the border with Venezuela, killing over 50.

Authorities intensified air strikes on armed groups in Nigeria’s north, notably in Zamfara state, as criminal violence killed scores across the North West and North Central zones.

A military coup ousted President Kaboré in **Burkina Faso **amid public anger at widespread jihadist violence.