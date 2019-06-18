The Crime of Starvation and Methods of Prosecution and Accountability

I. INTRODUCTION

Every instance of famine or acute food insecurity today is, at its core, man-made. This paper explores the paths to prohibition and accountability for the widespread and systematic death and suffering that it causes worldwide, with a focus on criminal prosecutions.1 The current scale of suffering and death caused by, or associated with, this crime is unprecedented in recent history. The famine in Yemen alone threatens to be the most severe in living memory. Starvation has a compound effect on international peace and security surpassing the (atrocious) death tolls: mass displacement and social disruption,2 intergenerational physical and cognitive harm,3 and severe economic deprivation4 are only a fraction of the terrible consequences visited upon the unfortunate victims. The United Nations (UN) Security Council (SC) Resolution S/RES/2417 (UNSC 2417) championed by The Kingdom of the Netherlands, and passed unanimously in May 2018, is the UNSC’s response to the re-emergence of famine and the burgeoning humanitarian crisis. It highlights the war crime of starvation and implores member states to prevent, prohibit and hold to account those who commit the crime. Notwithstanding this and other examples of international recognition of the deliberate nature of starvation, attribution of fault and accountability remain elusive. Global Rights Compliance jointly with the World Peace Foundation lead the project ‘Mass Starvation: Testing the Limits of the Law’,5 the project is aimed at support of UNSC 2417, how to increase accountability and render starvation morally toxic. The present paper’s themes are based upon the project’s predicate objectives, including clarifying the contours of the crime and advocating for appropriate prosecutions. We are at the start of a long road to the effective criminalisation of starvation. The use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare was prohibited under international humanitarian law (IHL) in the Additional Protocols of 1977,6 a conduct that has been prohibited and criminalised also under customary international law (CIL).7 Prohibiting conduct as a matter of IHL is one thing, but an effective route to criminal accountability for violation of those prohibitions presents altogether different challenges. Man-made starvation continues to be inflicted upon civilians, notably in the ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Syria and South Sudan.8 An examination of these conflicts suggests that starvation has re-emerged as a significant feature of modern warfare. As our examination in three separate country case studies shows,9 starvation in these conflicts is entirely man-made and has catastrophic humanitarian consequences for those civilians already suffering the blight of war. Despite these causes and consequences, there have been little or no meaningful attempt to prosecute the offence at the international or national level. There are of course many factors that might explain (albeit not justify) the ongoing neglect and the lack of effective criminal accountability for man-made starvation. As discussed in this paper, three stand out as particularly pertinent to this modern-day judicial malaise. These are:

(i) A gap in the available International Criminal Court (ICC) law, namely the lack of a specific provision criminalising starvation in non-international armed conflicts (NIACs) under the Statute of the ICC (the Rome Statute). This gap threatens the protection of civilians and prevents international criminal prosecutions in almost all of the current conflicts where starvation is being used;

(ii) A lack of understanding of the terms of the crime of starvation pursuant to Article 8(2)(b)

(xxv) of the Rome Statute, and how it will operate in practice. This includes a lack of clarity concerning the meaning of its basic elements, including the requirement that the alleged perpetrator be shown to have ‘intentionally used starvation as a method of warfare’. This appears to have contributed to the misconception that prosecutions for starvation are too difficult and accountability unattainable;

(iii) Uncertainty concerning which conduct might amount to the crime of starvation, particularly which acts provide evidence of criminal intent. Law requires usage in courtrooms before it may become a focus of judicial consideration, expert debate and evolution and thereafter a useful tool for accountability. In the absence of prosecutions at the international level, much remains to be done to delineate offending conduct, especially when it arises in the midst of apparently lawful conduct that appears to permit interference with humanitarian supplies.