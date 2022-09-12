Cred Crunch Newsletter, Issue No. 68 (September 2022) - Natural Hazards & Disasters An overview of the first half of 2022

While facing the day-to-day news stream, the most recent tragic events, such as heat waves, droughts, forest fires, and monsoon floods last July and August, tend to supersede the recollection of earlier ones. This CRED Crunch newsletter reminds us of the disaster-related events of the first half of 2022. During this period, the EM-DAT disaster database recorded 187 disasters from natural hazards1 in 79 distinct countries. According to the available information, their impact amounts to at least 6,347 deaths, 50 million people affected and total damage estimates exceeding 40 billion dollars (Table 1). These estimates are below the 2002-2021 average, explained by disasters’ impacts data being skewed by megadisasters, such as the Haiti earthquake in January 2010 and its 222,000 fatalities. Nevertheless, the first semester’s numbers are close to the median calculated for the same period. The numbers are provisional and may need to be adapted in the forthcoming 2022 annual report with new and updated reporting.