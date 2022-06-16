Creating Change: Advocacy Toolkit for Education in Emergencies [EN/AR]

The Advocacy Toolkit has been developed in response to requests from our members for a comprehensive resource specifically designed for advocacy for education in emergencies (EeE).

There are a vast number of toolkits available that explain how and why an issue or cause is advocated. There are also many guides, briefs and reports available to support advocacy for EiE, including various resources produced by INEE and our members. Many of the resources are very helpful, but the sheer number of options available can be confusing and difficult to navigate. This means that searching for advocacy resources often consumes the valuable time and energy that comes with advocacy. Constantly changing global and national landscapes mean that resources quickly become obsolete. Furthermore, for many years and despite the volume of available toolboxes,

The goal of the INEE Advocacy Toolkit is to make finding the tools needed to strengthen the vital work of its members easier and faster. The Toolbox brings together education resources for use in development and humanitarian contexts, and presents them as clear and concise lists. The resources listed have been selected in response to a survey of the needs of INEE members, and in recognition of the diverse emergency contexts in which INEE members work. While this resource is primarily intended for INEE members working at the national level, we hope it will be helpful to any organization or individual who advocates, or wants to advocate, for EiE at the local, regional, or international level. global.