Creating Change: Advocacy Toolkit for Education in Emergencies [EN/AR]

The INEE Advocacy Toolkit aims to make it easier and faster for INEE members to find the tools they need to strengthen their vital work. It pulls together resources from across the education, humanitarian, and development sectors and presents them as clear, concise lists. The resources listed have been selected in response to a survey of INEE members’ needs, and in acknowledgement of the diverse emergency contexts in which INEE members work. While this resource is aimed primarily at INEE members working at a national level, we hope it will be helpful to any organization or individual who advocates for—or wants to advocate for —EiE at a local, regional, or global level. It is by no means an exhaustive list, but it does provide extensive options, ideas, and inspiration for impactful, sustainable, advocacy that can help to ensure a quality, safe, and relevant education for all who live in emergency and crisis contexts.