Covid-19: Youth and education: Impacts and options - Briefing Note N°12

PREAMBLE

As it has done regularly in the past, in connection with complex, multi-factor and potentially long-lasting crises, the Groupe URD has begun to:

• Share lessons from previous major health crises (see: (https://www.urd.org/wpcontent/uploads/2020/04/20200408_Crises-sanitaires...)

• Establish a ‘real-time evaluation observatory’ in order to produce synthesis reports, analysis and recommendations about the crisis. (https://www.urd.org/en/project/covid-19-observatory/ ).

In this framework, the team of the COVID-19 Observatory has produced a series of briefing notes on specific subjects:

• Health;

• Food, agricultural and economic security;

• Social cohesion and social tensions;

• Migration and mobility;

• Education;

• Conflicts;

• The Emergency-Development Nexus.

This is the twelfth note produced by the COVID-19 Observatory. It presents our analysis on the impacts of COVID19 on the education sector, and the challenges surrounding the support of this sector in “post-COVID” strategies