COVID 19: Why we must fulfil our humanitarian mission

Jane Cocking, MAG CEO - April 29, 2020

Across the world, millions of people face an unprecedented threat from the global coronavirus pandemic.

And communities that face the daily threat of landmines and unexploded bombs will be among the most vulnerable in this crisis because of poverty-related health issues and the fragility of local health and care systems.

MAG’s priorities during these challenging times are the health and safety of our staff and their families, our commitment to continue to deliver our work where we can and our wider responsibility to help diminish the spread of the virus. With these priorities in mind, we took the very difficult step of suspending or reducing many of our programmes.

It is essential, however, that humanitarian work such as ours does not grind to a halt because of the coronavirus. And that is why it is so encouraging that we have been able to resume operations in some of our programmes.

In Vietnam, for instance, our staff have returned to work following new training and the introduction of new social distancing and operating procedures. In other countries, we expect to be able to return in the coming weeks as we adjust to the new reality that coronavirus brings.

Operations will only be resumed in this way with the permission of the local authorities and when we are sure of the safety of both our employees and local people.

We are thankful to all our donors and partners for their understanding and support as we manage the uncertainty ahead. We are thankful, also, to our amazing staff in the countries where we work who continue to display the utmost professionalism, flexibility and dedication.

We must all hope that the threat of coronavirus will diminish; but when it does, the threat of landmines and unexploded ordnance will still be there for more than 60 million people around the world.

The presence of landmines will only exacerbate the socio-economic damage which coronavirus threatens. Demining can be critical not only for the delivery of humanitarian aid but also in creating the conditions required for economic development and the alleviation of poverty.

So we will not stop our work until that threat is eliminated and we know that our supporters – host governments, donors and the general public – will stand by us until it is.

When we stand together, we can achieve so much: global challenges require global partnerships and global collaboration.