COVID-19: WHO EMRO Biweekly Situation Report #9 - Epi Weeks 17-18 (25 April - 8 May 2021)

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL HIGHLIGHTS

COVID-19 cases and deaths: As of 8 May 2021, the Eastern Mediterranean Region has reported 9,432,718 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 189,190 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Epidemiological trend: A 21% decrease in the number of reported cases was observed compared to the past two weeks, with 17 countries reporting a decrease in cases, and only 4 reporting an increase. The number of reported deaths in this biweekly period showed stabilization in comparison with the two previous weeks, with 6 countries reporting an increase in deaths, and 12 countries reporting a decrease. However, a 13% decrease in deaths was observed in week 18 compared to week 17.

COVID-19 testing: The total number of tests in the Region has reached 137,078,725 with a median cumulative positivity ratio of 10.7% (range from 1.2% to 30.6%). In comparison with the two previous weeks, regional numbers of tests have shown stabilization, with 14 countries reporting decreases in the numbers of tests conducted.