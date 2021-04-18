World + 22 more
COVID-19: WHO EMRO Biweekly Situation Report #7- Epi Weeks 3-14 (28 March-10 April 2021)
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
As of 10 April 2021, the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) has reported 8,066,207 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 165,313 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The total number of tests in the Region has reached 120,599,057, with a median cumulative positivity ratio of 10.5% (range from 1.2% to 28.4%).
During this reporting period, the trend in new cases has continued to increase: the number of reported cases was 24% higher than during the two previous weeks. The number of reported deaths also showed a 23% increase compared to the two previous weeks.
A biweekly increase in cases and deaths was reported by 15 and 14 countries respectively. However, a biweekly decrease in cases was reported by Jordan (-29%), Somalia (-24%), Lebanon (-16%), Syria (-10%) and Libya (-7%).
To date, 16 EMR countries have reported the detection of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs)
All 22 EMR countries currently have vaccines. 21 countries have started vaccination campaigns prioritizing frontline healthcare workers, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases. Over 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far across the Region.