COVID-19: WHO EMRO Biweekly Situation Report #7- Epi Weeks 3-14 (28 March-10 April 2021)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

As of 10 April 2021, the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) has reported 8,066,207 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 165,313 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The total number of tests in the Region has reached 120,599,057, with a median cumulative positivity ratio of 10.5% (range from 1.2% to 28.4%).

During this reporting period, the trend in new cases has continued to increase: the number of reported cases was 24% higher than during the two previous weeks. The number of reported deaths also showed a 23% increase compared to the two previous weeks.

A biweekly increase in cases and deaths was reported by 15 and 14 countries respectively. However, a biweekly decrease in cases was reported by Jordan (-29%), Somalia (-24%), Lebanon (-16%), Syria (-10%) and Libya (-7%).

To date, 16 EMR countries have reported the detection of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs)