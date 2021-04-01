COVID-19: WHO EMRO Biweekly Situation Report #6 - Epi Weeks 11-12 (14-27 March 2021)

As of 27 March 2021, the Eastern Mediterranean Region has reported 7,401,780 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 157,028 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The total number of tests performed in the Region has reached 112,216,096, with a median cumulative positivity ratio of 10.4% (range from 1.3% to 25.3%). Both cases and deaths are on an upward trajectory, with the numbers of new cases and deaths increasing over the past weeks. The number of reported cases was 13% higher than during the previous two weeks. The number of reported deaths also increased by 17% compared to the two previous weeks. 15 and 14 countries reported a biweekly increase in cases and deaths, respectively. A biweekly decrease in cases was reported by Iran (-7%), Somalia (-3%), and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (-20%).