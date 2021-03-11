COVID-19: WHO EMRO Biweekly Situation Report #4 - Epi Weeks 7-8 (14 - 27 February 2021)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

As of 27 February 2021, the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) reported 6,391,056 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 144,545 deaths. The total number of tests conducted reached 97,098,681, with a median cumulative positivity ratio of 10.4% (range from 1.3% to 25.3%). During this reporting period, the incidence rate continued to increase: the number of reported cases was 19% higher than the previous two weeks. The number of reported deaths continued to slightly decrease, reaching 4% lower than the previous two weeks. 13 countries observed an increase in the number of cases, and Afghanistan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Pakistan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported a decrease in deaths.

On 25 February, Libyan health authorities reported 23 cases of lineage B.1.1.7, bringing the total number of countries reporting variants to 13, i.e., Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman,

Occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), Pakistan, KSA and UAE. To date, 14 countries in the Region report having genome sequencing capacity to detect SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Different mass gatherings are anticipated to take place in countries across the Region this year. WHO’s Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (WHO EMRO) is working with countries to prepare for mass gathering events in 2021 as part of its ongoing support to strengthen capacities for prevention, detection, and response to public health events. WHO EMRO assists countries in conducting risk assessments tailored for specific events, public health planning and operational support to ensure that all participants and populations are protected.