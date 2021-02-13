COVID-19: WHO EMRO Biweekly Situation Report #29 - Epi Weeks 3-4 (17-30 January 2021)

Key Highlights

• As of 30 January 2021, the Eastern Mediterranean Region reported over 5.67M confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 134,336 deaths.

• During this reporting period, the Region reported a decrease of 4.7% in cases when compared to the previous week. Similarly, a 1.7% decrease was also observed for associated deaths reported from Region.

• Eight countries surpassed the Regional Case Fatality Rate of 2.4%, Yemen (29.0%), Syrian Arab Republic (6.5%), Sudan (6.1%), Egypt (5.6%), Afghanistan (4.4%), Islamic Republic of Iran (4.1%), Tunisia (3.2%) and Somalia (2.7%).

• After the decline observed during late November and early December, there was an increase in reported cases during the first two weeks of January and afterwards a continuous decline has been noted. The reported deaths were showing a continuous decline during December 2020 but in 2021, there was some stabilization observed for the first four weeks.

• Serious public health and social measures, including introduction of vaccines, are implemented to tackle increases of cases.

• To date, 10 EMR countries and territory are affected by the UK variant.

• Targeting high-risk groups, vaccination against COVID-19 was kicked off in 9 EMR countries.