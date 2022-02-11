World + 22 more
COVID-19: WHO EMRO Biweekly Situation Report #28 - Epi Weeks 3-4 (16-29 January 2022)
EPIDEMIOLOGICAL HIGHLIGHTS
COVID-19 cases and deaths: As of 29 January 2022, the Eastern Mediterranean Region has reported 18 852 057 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 321 212 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Epidemiological trend: during the reporting period, in comparison with the previous two weeks:
The number of reported cases increased by 94%.
The number of reported deaths decreased by 35%.
The number of conducted tests increased by 24%.
17 and 13 countries reported an increase in cases and deaths respectively.
No country has reported a simultaneous decrease in cases and deaths.
COVID-19 testing: The total number of tests in the Region has reached 321 738 308 with a median cumulative positivity ratio of 9% (range from 0.7% to 30.9%).
Variants of concern (VOCs):
21 countries/territories in the Region have officially reported the detection of the Alpha VOC.
18 countries/territories in the Region have officially reported the detection of the Beta VOC.
6 countries/territories in the Region have officially reported the detection of the Gamma VOC.
18 countries/territories in the Region have officially reported the detection of the Delta VOC.
15 countries/territories in the Region have officially reported the detection of the Omicron VOC.