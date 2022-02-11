COVID-19: WHO EMRO Biweekly Situation Report #28 - Epi Weeks 3-4 (16-29 January 2022)

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL HIGHLIGHTS

COVID-19 cases and deaths: As of 29 January 2022, the Eastern Mediterranean Region has reported 18 852 057 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 321 212 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Epidemiological trend: during the reporting period, in comparison with the previous two weeks:

The number of reported cases increased by 94%.

The number of reported deaths decreased by 35%.

The number of conducted tests increased by 24%.

17 and 13 countries reported an increase in cases and deaths respectively.

No country has reported a simultaneous decrease in cases and deaths.

COVID-19 testing: The total number of tests in the Region has reached 321 738 308 with a median cumulative positivity ratio of 9% (range from 0.7% to 30.9%).

Variants of concern (VOCs):