COVID-19: WHO EMRO Biweekly Situation Report #14 - Epi Weeks 27-28 (04-17 July 2021)

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • COVID-19 cases and deaths: As of 17 July 2021, the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) has reported 11,807,423 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 226,687 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

  • Epidemiological trend: during the reporting period and compared to the two previous weeks:

    • The number of reported cases has increased by 42%.

    • Deaths have increased by 12%.

    • Testing rates have stabilized.

    • An increase in cases and deaths was reported by 10 and 6 countries respectively.

    • A decrease in both cases and deaths was reported by 8 countries.

  • COVID-19 testing: The total number of tests in the Region has reached 182,026,059 with a median cumulative positivity ratio of 9.6% (range from 1.1% to 30.8%).

  • SARS-CoV-2 variants:

    • Nineteen countries in the Region have officially reported the detection of the Alpha variant of concern (VOC):
      Afghanistan, Bahrain, Djibouti, Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, the occupied Palestinian territory, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

    • During the reporting period, Kuwait reported the detection of the Beta VOC, bringing the total number of countries having reported the detection of this VOC to fourteen: Bahrain, Djibouti, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Oman, the occupied Palestinian territory, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates.

    • Three countries have officially reported the Gamma VOC: Jordan, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates.

    • During the reporting period, Afghanistan and Iraq confirmed the detection of the Delta VOC, bringing the total to of countries having reported the detection of this VOC to fifteen: Afghanistan, Bahrain, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq,
      Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, the occupied Palestinian territory, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

