COVID-19: WHO EMRO Biweekly Situation Report #14 - Epi Weeks 27-28 (04-17 July 2021)
EPIDEMIOLOGICAL HIGHLIGHTS
COVID-19 cases and deaths: As of 17 July 2021, the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) has reported 11,807,423 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 226,687 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Epidemiological trend: during the reporting period and compared to the two previous weeks:
The number of reported cases has increased by 42%.
Deaths have increased by 12%.
Testing rates have stabilized.
An increase in cases and deaths was reported by 10 and 6 countries respectively.
A decrease in both cases and deaths was reported by 8 countries.
COVID-19 testing: The total number of tests in the Region has reached 182,026,059 with a median cumulative positivity ratio of 9.6% (range from 1.1% to 30.8%).
SARS-CoV-2 variants:
Nineteen countries in the Region have officially reported the detection of the Alpha variant of concern (VOC):
Afghanistan, Bahrain, Djibouti, Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, the occupied Palestinian territory, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.
During the reporting period, Kuwait reported the detection of the Beta VOC, bringing the total number of countries having reported the detection of this VOC to fourteen: Bahrain, Djibouti, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Oman, the occupied Palestinian territory, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Three countries have officially reported the Gamma VOC: Jordan, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates.
During the reporting period, Afghanistan and Iraq confirmed the detection of the Delta VOC, bringing the total to of countries having reported the detection of this VOC to fifteen: Afghanistan, Bahrain, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq,
Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, the occupied Palestinian territory, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.
