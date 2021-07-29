COVID-19: WHO EMRO Biweekly Situation Report #14 - Epi Weeks 27-28 (04-17 July 2021)

SARS-CoV-2 variants:

Nineteen countries in the Region have officially reported the detection of the Alpha variant of concern (VOC):

Afghanistan, Bahrain, Djibouti, Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, the occupied Palestinian territory, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

During the reporting period, Kuwait reported the detection of the Beta VOC, bringing the total number of countries having reported the detection of this VOC to fourteen: Bahrain, Djibouti, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Oman, the occupied Palestinian territory, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Three countries have officially reported the Gamma VOC: Jordan, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates.