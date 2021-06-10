COVID-19: WHO EMRO Biweekly Situation Report #11 - Epi Weeks 21-22 (23 May - 5 June 2021)

COVID-19 cases and deaths: As of 5 June 2021, the Eastern Mediterranean Region has reported 10,284,428 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 205,301 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 testing: The total number of tests conducted in the Region has reached 153,759,383, with a median cumulative positivity ratio of 10.3% (range from 1.1% to 30.8%). During the reporting period, the number of tests conducted in the Region increased by 16% when compared to the previous two weeks.