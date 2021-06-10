World + 22 more
COVID-19: WHO EMRO Biweekly Situation Report #11 - Epi Weeks 21-22 (23 May - 5 June 2021)
Attachments
EPIDEMIOLOGICAL HIGHLIGHTS
COVID-19 cases and deaths: As of 5 June 2021, the Eastern Mediterranean Region has reported 10,284,428 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 205,301 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Epidemiological trend: During the reporting period:
- A stabilization in the number of new reported cases was observed in comparison to the two previous weeks, however a 5% decrease was reported in week 22 compared to week 21.
- The trend of new deaths has continued to decline: the number of reported deaths shows a 21% decrease compared to the previous two weeks.
- A biweekly increase in cases and deaths was reported by 12 and 4 countries respectively.
- A biweekly decrease in both cases and deaths was reported by 10 countries.
COVID-19 testing: The total number of tests conducted in the Region has reached 153,759,383, with a median cumulative positivity ratio of 10.3% (range from 1.1% to 30.8%). During the reporting period, the number of tests conducted in the Region increased by 16% when compared to the previous two weeks.
SARS-CoV-2 variants: To date, 17 countries in the Region have reported the detection of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs).