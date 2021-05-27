World + 22 more
COVID-19: WHO EMRO Biweekly Situation Report #10 - Epi Weeks 19-20 (9 -22 May 2021)
EPIDEMIOLOGICAL HIGHLIGHTS
COVID-19 cases and deaths: As of 22 May 2021, the Eastern Mediterranean Region has reported 9,869,235 conrmed COVID-19 cases and 198,108 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Epidemiological trend:
- The trend of new cases has continued to decrease: the number of reported cases was 28% lower than during the previous two weeks.
- The trend of new deaths has started to decline: the number of reported deaths showed a 27% reduction in comparison with the previous two weeks.
- Three countries reported a biweekly increase in cases and two countries reported a biweekly increase in deaths.
- A biweekly decrease in both cases and deaths was reported by 17 countries.
COVID-19 testing: The total number of tests in the Region has reached 144,811,162 with a median cumulative positivity ratio of 10.5% (range from 1.1% to 30.8%). In comparison with the two previous weeks, regional numbers of tests have shown stabilization. However, a 17% increase in the number of tests was reported in week 20 compared to week 19.
SARS-CoV-2 variants: To date, 17 countries in the Region have reported the detection of SARS-CoV-2 variants