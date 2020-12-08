COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update (8 December 2020)

Data as received by WHO from national authorities, as of 10am CET 6 December 2020

Global epidemiological situation

Global summary

The global incidence of new cases remained very similar to the previous week with just under 4 million new cases reported in the past seven days, while new deaths, globally, increased slightly to over 73 000 new deaths reported. New cases and deaths in the Region of the Americas account for nearly half of all new cases and over one third of all new deaths this week. While new cases remain high in the European Region, new deaths have decreased for a second week. New cases declined in South-East Asia and Eastern Mediterranean regions this week. Deaths decreased in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, and increased in the South-East Asia Region. In the African Region, while both new cases and deaths remain low compared to other regions, there was an increase of 9% in new cases. New deaths have remained stable over the past few weeks. In the Western Pacific Region, cases showed a small decline overall while new deaths increased slightly this week.

As of 7 December there have been over 65.8 million cases and over 1.5 million deaths reported since the start of the pandemic.