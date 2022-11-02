COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update (2 November 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 30 October 2022

Globally, the number of new weekly cases decreased by 17% during the week of 24 to 30 October 2022 as compared to the previous week, with over 2.3 million new cases reported (Figure 1, Table 1). The true number of incident cases is likely to be underestimated due to a decline in testing globally. The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 5% as compared to the previous week, with over 9300 fatalities reported. As of 30 October 2022, over 627 million confirmed cases and over 6.5 million deaths have been reported globally.

At the regional level, the number of newly reported weekly cases decreased or remained stable across four of the six WHO regions: the African Region (-39%), the European Region (-34%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-8%) and the South-East Asia Region (-3%); while case numbers increased in the Region of the Americas (+5%) and the Western Pacific Region (+5%). The number of new weekly deaths decreased across two regions: the European Region (-31%) and the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-15%); while the number of deaths increased in the African Region (56 versus 17; +155%), the Region of the Americas (+23%), the South-East Asia Region (+13%) and the Western Pacific Region (+7%).