COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update (11 May 2022)

Overview

Globally, the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths has continued to decline since the end of March 2022.

During the week of 2 through 8 May 2022, over 3.5 million cases and over 12 000 deaths were reported, decreases of 12% and 25% respectively, as compared to the previous week. However, an increase in the number of new weekly cases was reported from the Region of the Americas (+14%) and the African Region (+12%) and an increase in the number of weekly deaths was reported from the African Region (+84%).

As of 8 May 2022, over 514 million confirmed cases and over six million deaths have been reported globally.

In this edition, we provide an update on the geographic distribution of circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs), including the prevalence and summary of current evidence of the Omicron variant. We also provide updates on vaccine effectiveness for the Omicron variant.