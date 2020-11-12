COVID-19: Water, sanitation and hygiene in schools - A safe return to schools for refugee children and youth

This document presents the results of a survey assessing the WASH readiness of schools in UNHCR-supported refugee camps and refugee settlements. UNHCR and partners are using the results to improve water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) COVID-19 mitigation measures in schools and design targeted improvements to WASH facilities to allow for safe operation of schools.

More than 60% of the world’s school-age children have been or are affected by ongoing school closures, with most having missed out on at least one term of learning. This situation risks reversing many of the gains made in refugees’ access to education and in the quality of their learning outcomes. A key commitment of UNHCR is to support children and youth to continue learning during institutional closures and to return safely to school on re-opening. It is estimated that 750,000 refugee children and youth in 63 countries are currently supported with distance/home based learning. UNHCR is supporting access to online education programmes and resources, distributing education materials and using radio and television to support home-based learning, supporting teachers to adapt to new ways of teaching, ensuring continuity of school-based support services such as school meals, phyco-social support and counselling .

To ensure a safe return to school, UNHCR and partners are strengthening and adapting WASH services in schools by implementing basic COVID-19 infection prevention and control to disrupt transmission. UNHCR is also redesigning and installing additional WASH facilities to ensure basic water, sanitation, and waste management services. Communication and training on COVID-19 transmission is a key priority, emphasizing that schools follow daily disinfection and cleaning protocols and appropriate environmental cleaning and decontamination procedures. Other relevant WASH-related activities to ensure a safe return to school include support through in-kind and/or cash assistance.

Globally, it is estimated that three billion people lack soap and water at home to practice good hand hygiene, some 40 percent of healthcare facilities are not equipped with handwashing stations, and 58% of secondary schools and 56% of primary schools had basic hygiene services .