COVID-19 Waste management Factsheet
Attachments
- Download infographic (PDF | 2.06 MB | Introduction to COVID-19 waste management)
- Download infographic (PDF | 3.32 MB | National medical waste capacity assessment)
- Download infographic (PDF | 2.3 MB | How to choose your waste management 3 technology to treat COVID-19 waste )
- Download infographic (PDF | 2.57 MB | Policy and legislation linked to COVID-19 and pandemics)
- Download infographic (PDF | 2.51 MB | Links to Circularity – Non-healthcare waste)
- Download infographic (PDF | 2.1 MB | Linkages of Air Quality and COVID-19)
- Download infographic (PDF | 2.27 MB | Household medical waste management strategies)
- Download infographic (PDF | 107.8 KB | UNEP COVID-19 - Block 1 - Waste Management Factsheets)
In response to COVID-19, hospitals, healthcare facilities and individuals are producing more waste than usual, including masks, gloves, gowns and other protective equipment that could be infected with the virus. There is also a large increase in the amount of single use plastics being produced. When not managed soundly, infected medical waste could be subject to uncontrolled dumping, leading to public health risks, and to open burning or uncontrolled incineration, leading to the release of toxins in the environment and to secondary transmission of diseases to humans. Other wastes can reach water sources and add to riverine and marine pollution.