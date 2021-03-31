COVID-19 vaccines rolling out and distribution in the Eastern Mediterranean Region

WHO Virtual Press Conference

What:

WHO’s Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (WHO/EMRO) invites all media outlets to a virtual press conference focusing on COVID-19 vaccines rolling out and distribution in the Region.

The media briefing will include:

Update on COVID-19 in the Eastern Mediterranean Region

COVID-19 vaccines: Rolling out to Member States

Questions from the media

Who:

Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean

Dr Rana Hajjeh, Director of Programme Management, WHO

Dr Abdinasir Abou Bakar, Team Lead of Infectious Hazards Management

Special Guest

Dr Ted Chaiban, Regional Director of UNICEF Meddle East and North Africa

When:

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 11: 00a.m. Cairo time (GMT+2)

How:

To submit questions please fill in the form at http://www.emro.who.int/askemro.html

To join the press conference:

The virtual press conference will be streamed on Zoom in both Arabic and English. Please click on the following link:

https://who.zoom.us/j/95704074067?pwd=c251QUxkQnhVbmFrUTUyY1ZaSTE5dz09

Password: EMVP2021-3

The event will be live-streamed on:

Facebook [Arabic Livestream]: www.facebook.com/WHOEMRO YouTube [Arabic Livestream]: www.youtube.com/whoemr Twitter [English Livestream]: www.twitter.com/WHOEMRO

