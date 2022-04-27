World

COVID-19 vaccine wastage in the midst of vaccine inequity: causes, types and practical steps

Format
Analysis
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Jeffrey V Lazarus, Salim S Abdool Karim, Lena van Selm, Jason Doran, Carolina Batista, Yanis Ben Amor, Margaret Hellard, Booyuel Kim, Christopher J Kopka, Prashant Yadav

Summary box

  • There has been open and closed vial COVID-19 vaccine wastage in low-income, middle-income and high-income countries, with wastage rates of up to 30%.

  • Plans to monitor, forecast and ultimately reduce vaccine wastage are urgently needed in every country.

  • Open vial wastage should be reduced by strategies increasing overall vaccination rates, such as overbooking appointments and appointment-free vaccination, as well as through technologies maximising the number of doses being extracted from the vial.

  • Closed vial wastage should be reduced by timely, well-organised surplus donations and reallocations, as well as supporting effective supply chain management in recipient countries.

Introduction

Vaccination is the cornerstone of current strategies to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, through reductions in transmission, morbidity and mortality. To optimise the impact of vaccination, an approach for equitable global distribution which minimises vaccine wastage is essential. Yet, after more than a year of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, unnecessary vaccine wastage continues, with wastage rates as high as 30%.

Globally, highly inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines persists, despite the approval and mass manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines in high-income countries (HIC), and agreements with initiatives such as COVAX—the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator—to support vaccination in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC). To date, HIC have administered over 2.3 billion doses (79% of the population) and have procured over 7 billion doses, some of which may go to waste as vaccination rates are stagnating, while in low-income countries only 15% of the population has been vaccinated. Of equal importance, effective supply chain management for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in LMIC should be improved to overcome the ineffective practice of HIC donating ‘about-to-expire’ vaccine doses to LMIC, which exacerbates the issue of overall wastage. Such ‘late-date donations’ create the false impression that HIC are ‘doing their bit’ while LMIC are incapable of effectively distributing vaccines.

Related Content