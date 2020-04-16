COVID-19 UNDP’s Integrated Response

UNDP’S RESPONSE: THREE BY THREE

Working at the heart of the United Nations family and in close coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN Development Programme (UNDP) is responding to a growing volume of requests from countries to help them prepare for, respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing particularly on the most vulnerable.

UNDP is fully operational in 170 countries and territories and focused on our COVID-19 response. We are mobilizing all our assets to respond to this unprecedented challenge. We have transitioned all critical operations to digital and virtual platforms, enabling our teams to continue delivering effectively despite restrictions on movement and physical interaction.

We are streamlining policies and procedures for greater agility, increasing our flexibility to receive and deliver private sector and other financing, and taking steps to ensure our frontline staff are well supported and cared for as they help countries through this crisis.