COVID-19 Technical Brief for Antenatal Care Services (April 2020)

As this Technical Brief notes, studies to date do not show an increased risk of severe disease in late pregnancy or substantial risk to the newborn from COVID-19. But its impact on acute care services in settings with under-resourced health systems is likely to be substantial. The brief provides guidance on continuing to deliver a high level of antenatal care.

It serves as an adjunct to the UNFPA COVID-19 Technical Brief for Maternity Services to provide interim guidance on providing phone-based antenatal care (ANC) in the immediate clinical situation during COVID-19. These recommendations are provided as a resource based on a combination of WHO guidelines, good practice and expert advice based on the latest scientific evidence. The situation with COVID-19 is evolving rapidly and the guidance will continue to be updated if and when new evidence or information becomes available.