COVID-19: Switzerland strengthens international cooperation

The coronavirus is also spreading in developing countries, and the impact on them is especially severe. In the spirit of solidarity, Switzerland is responding quickly and effectively to the latest challenges through its international cooperation. It has already taken measures in a number of countries to alleviate the economic and social effects of the pandemic and has so far contributed CHF 101.42 million to the global response to COVID-19. On 29 April 2020, the Federal Council has decided that Switzerland will provide CHF 400 million to support international relief efforts in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in developing countries.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a drastic effect on people’s health and social lives as well as on the economy, and it is hitting developing countries especially hard. Many of them do not have a functioning healthcare system, and their populations do not have savings, regulated working conditions or a stable social security apparatus to protect them against the loss of their livelihood. Malnutrition, HIV and tuberculosis also make many people in these countries more susceptible to this new lung disease. On top of this, social distancing is hard to implement where large families live together in very small homes, toilets are shared by a large number of people, and drinking water is in short supply. An outbreak of the virus in a refugee camp such as those in Syria and Bangladesh would thus be a humanitarian disaster. Many people are currently losing their livelihoods and will see no choice but to leave their homes.

Fast and unbureaucratic response in international cooperation

It is in Switzerland’s interests to support other states in the fight to overcome the COVID-19 crisis in order to limit the further spread of the pandemic and its devastating impact. Switzerland’s response in various areas of international cooperation has been fast, effective and flexible:

Humanitarian aid: meeting peopleʼs urgent needs (healthcare, food)

Bilateral development aid: mitigating the economic and social impact through immediate and medium-term adjustment of activities

Global cooperation: responding to global challenges and supporting partner countries

Switzerland’s humanitarian tradition is a cornerstone of its foreign policy and of special significance in the current situation. To enhance its effectiveness in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, international cooperation is centred on a close relationship or “nexus” between immediate humanitarian aid and medium-to-long-term development cooperation. By combining all areas of international cooperation and working together with local partners, Switzerland can put measures in place professionally and efficiently to create lasting benefits for the populations concerned.

Global support in the fight against COVID-19

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) has provided CHF 101.42 million to date from its existing budgets for humanitarian aid, bilateral development cooperation and global cooperation in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic (see table below for examples). Switzerland has succeeded in implementing targeted measures quickly in the focus regions thanks to the solid partnerships it enjoys as a result of its long-standing presence in the countries in question.

Joint, global response

Switzerland is also actively involved in the response to the coronavirus crisis at the multilateral level, helping the international community to combat the pandemic. For instance, the Federal Council decided on 29 April 2020 that Switzerland will provide CHF 400 million to support international relief efforts in connection with COVID-19, particularly in developing countries.

The United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the G20 and other organisations made an appeal for financial support at the end of March with a view to maintaining their operations during the crisis. They still need funds for additional measures to halt the spread of the virus and mitigate the economic and social impact of the pandemic. As a first step, the Federal Council wants Switzerland to grant the ICRC an interest-free loan of up to CHF 200 million, repayable within seven years.

Switzerland had already provided the World Health Organization (WHO) with CHF 300,000 at the start of February 2020 to prepare hospitals in Laos for the pandemic. Local organisations and specialists are training healthcare staff in the field to diagnose COVID-19 infections and isolate suspected cases.

On 2 April 2020, all UN member states but five signed a UN resolution to strengthen global solidarity in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. Switzerland was one of the countries behind the initiative, a key commitment by the international community to work together in overcoming this crisis.

Swiss Humanitarian Aid is also supplying equipment to selected countries. It sent 10,000 protective suits to Italy on 8 April. Other materials had previously been delivered to China, Nepal, Serbia and Greece. Meanwhile, Switzerland’s own supply of material for combating the pandemic remains secured. All deliveries are checked with the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES) and the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Swiss NGOs adapting their programmes

Swiss NGOs that are involved in healthcare and receive funding from the SDC are also adapting their activities in line with the current challenges. Here are some examples: